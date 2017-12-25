National Politics

Voters to decide between town manager or elected mayor

The Associated Press

December 25, 2017 07:07 AM

BENNINGTON, Vt.

Voters in a Vermont town will soon decide whether to keep or replace their form of government with an elected mayor.

The Bennington Banner reports a binding referendum for Bennington was approved for the March ballot last week.

The referendum would replace the town manager with a mayor who could break a tie or veto actions by the select board. Most other areas of government would stay the same.

Mike Bethel, an advocate of the mayoral format, says the town is in need of a change. He says a mayor could help bring in investment by promoting Bennington.

Town Manager Stuart Hurd opposed the referendum, saying it would create a system without checks and balances.

Voters previously rejected a mayoral government in 1998 and 2003.

