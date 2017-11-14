Senate to explore president's unchecked nuclear authority

FILE - In this June 25, 2014, file photo, an inert Minuteman 3 missile is seen in a training launch tube at Minot Air Force Base, N.D. Here's a question rarely raised before Donald Trump ran for the White House: If the president ordered a pre-emptive nuclear strike, could anyone stop him? The answer is no. Not the Congress. Not his secretary of defense. And by design, not the military officers who would be duty-bound to execute the order. Charlie Riedel, File AP Photo