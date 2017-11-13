National Politics

New Mexico state senator plans testimony in own defense

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 11:23 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.

An attorney says former New Mexico state Sen. Phil Griego plans to testify at his own trial, as a jury considers corruption charges including fraud and bribery.

Defense attorney Thomas Clark says he anticipates that Griego will speak in his own defense Tuesday as a final witness, as the trial enters its third week.

The New Mexico attorney general's office alleges that Griego used his position as a lawmaker to profit from the sale of a state-owned building. Griego has pleaded not guilty to eight charges.

Prosecutors say Griego guided the sale through endorsements by a state agency, the Legislature and a buildings commission without properly disclosing his financial interest. He earned a $50,000 commission from the buyer.

A conviction on all counts could mean decades in jail.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

New SLO airport terminal makes TSA security checks faster

New SLO airport terminal makes TSA security checks faster 1:22

New SLO airport terminal makes TSA security checks faster
Negranti Creamery opens its first store — in Paso Robles' Tin City 0:53

Negranti Creamery opens its first store — in Paso Robles' Tin City
Boy battling terminal cancer enjoys Christmas cards sent from all over the world 1:07

Boy battling terminal cancer enjoys Christmas cards sent from all over the world

View More Video