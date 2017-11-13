National Politics

Ex-Utah deputy whose dog died in hot vehicle gets probation

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 11:15 PM

LOGAN, Utah

A former Utah sheriff's deputy whose police dog died of heat exhaustion after he left it in a vehicle has been court-ordered to spend a minimum of 50 hours educating the public about the dangers of leaving pets and children in hot cars.

The Herald Journal reported Monday that ex-Cache County Sheriff's Deputy Jason Whittier pleaded no contest in October to aggravated cruelty to an animal, a misdemeanor offense. He unintentionally left his dog Endy in the back of his patrol truck in July.

Whittier told the judge at his sentencing that he loved Endy like family. More than a dozen people came to Whittier's sentencing to support him in wake of harsh public criticism he has received since the incident.

Whittier will be on probation for up to one year while completing his requirements.

