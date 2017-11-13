National Politics

Vermont releases new draft plan on Camel's Hump State Park

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017

DUXBURY, Vt.

Vermont state officials are drafting a land management plan for Camel's Hump State Park and are seeking public input.

The last management plan for the Duxbury-area state park was written in 1991. Vermont Public Radio reports the new plan addresses the state park, a state forest and two wildlife management areas.

The state is holding a series of public meetings through November, and written comments are being accepted through Dec. 29.

State stewardship forester Jason Nerenberg says the state is ready for feedback on the 114-page draft plan and they are looking to balance different group needs and plans for resources.

