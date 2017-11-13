The Latest: Menendez jury resumes after probe on comments

FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2017, file photo, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez arrives at the Martin Luther King, Jr., Federal Courthouse for his federal corruption trial in Newark, N.J. Jury deliberations in the bribery trial of Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez are scheduled to resume amid uncertainty over the fallout from comments made by an excused juror last week. The juror told reporters on Thursday, Nov. 9, that although many jurors appeared to be leaning toward acquittal, she anticipated a hung jury. Julio Cortez, File AP Photo