Floridian with floating house gets 2nd Supreme Court hearing

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 6:48 AM

WASHINGTON

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case brought by a Florida man who previously was before the justices for a dispute over his floating house.

The Supreme Court said Monday it would take up an appeal from Floridian Fane Lozman. Lozman won a longshot victory at the court in 2013 when the justices agreed with him that his floating home was a house, not a vessel subject to seizure by the city of Riviera Beach.

This time, the justices agreed to hear a case in which Lozman sued after being arrested at a 2006 Riviera Beach City Council meeting. Lozman sued the city, claiming that his arrest was retaliation for opposing a redevelopment plan. Lower courts sided with the city.

