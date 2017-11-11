National Politics

Forum to feature information on veterans benefits

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 6:44 AM

DETROIT

Resources and information on Veterans Affairs benefits, housing, employment and other topics will be available during a military veterans forum in Detroit.

The 14th Congressional District Democrats' Political Action Committee is hosting the free event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the Wayne County Community College District's northwest campus.

Information will be given on benefits veterans can qualify to receive.

About 30 vendors and veterans service organizations are expected to attend the forum.

