Boy fatally shot by deputy in Ashland County

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 5:09 AM

ODANAH, Wis.

The Bad River Tribal Council says a young boy has been fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy on its reservation in Ashland County.

The sheriff's department confirms a "male subject" was killed by a deputy in Odanah Wednesday not far from the Bad River Casino. Authorities say deputies received a 911 call from a resident reporting the male who was shot was walking down the street with a knife.

The boy was taken to an Ashland hospital where he was pronounced dead. The deputy was not hurt.

Authorities say it was an isolated incident and no other suspects are at large.

The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating.

