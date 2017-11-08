National Politics

Man charged for Space Needle drone crash on New Year's Eve

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 11:03 PM

SEATTLE

A 20-year-old Pasco man is accused of crashing a drone into the Space Needle's roof while pyrotechnicians were prepping for the annual fireworks display last New Year's Eve.

The Seattle Times reports that Cole Kelley was charged on Wednesday with reckless endangerment. The charge is a gross misdemeanor and is punishable by up to 364 days in jail and up to a $5,000 fine.

Space Needle spokesman Dave Mandapat said the drone did not damage the needle.

The crash was captured on video by the drone's recording device.

The drone was turned over to Seattle police, who alerted the Federal Aviation Administration. Police say Kelly violated the administration's rules since he flew the drone above 400 feet.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

CHP officers use patrol cars to end high-speed chase on Highway 101

CHP officers use patrol cars to end high-speed chase on Highway 101 0:41

CHP officers use patrol cars to end high-speed chase on Highway 101
Morro Bay High grad Kent Nagano conducts Montreal Symphony Orchestra 2:32

Morro Bay High grad Kent Nagano conducts Montreal Symphony Orchestra
A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 1:38

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service

View More Video