Incumbent defeats councilman in Hamtramck mayoral race

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 9:04 PM

HAMTRAMCK, Mich.

Incumbent Karen Majewski has won re-election as mayor of the Detroit enclave of Hamtramck.

Majewski defeated Councilman Mohammed Hassan in Tuesday's general election.

The Detroit Free Press reported Saturday that many Muslims in Hamtramck have said they are being marginalized by city government even though groups such as Yemeni-Americans and Bangladeshi-Americans combined make up a majority of residents.

Hamtramck historically had been heavily Polish, but U.S. Census figures show less than 9 percent of its 22,000 residents now are of Polish descent.

The 51-year-old Hassan is Bangladeshi-American. The 62-year-old Majewski is of Polish descent.

Majewski told the Detroit Free Press that she has worked closely over the years with different cultural groups in the city and that she's worked to "champion Hamtramck's diversity."

