The Latest: Pollution settlements solely for cleanup OK'd

The Latest on the race for New Jersey governor (all times local):
10:15 p.m.
New Jersey voters have approved a referendum requiring settlements from natural resources lawsuits go only toward environmental cleanups.
Voters on Tuesday approved a question that asked whether they want to use all the money from natural resources damages to "repair, restore, replace or preserve" the state's natural resources.
Lawmakers and supporters of the legislation say it creates a constitutional dedication for the funds that would prevent future governors and lawmakers from using damages for other purposes.
The issue gained traction after Republican Gov. Chris Christie's administration settled a lawsuit with ExxonMobil for $225 million. The settlement came after more than a decade of litigation involving petroleum plants in Bayonne and Linden and gas stations across the state.
10 p.m.
A Democratic challenger has defeated Republican New Jersey state Sen. Jennifer Beck in Monmouth County's 11th District.
Former Monmouth County Democratic chairman Vin Gopal (goh-PAL') emerged a winner on Tuesday after one of this year's most expensive and closely fought races.
Beck is a marketing firm executive and has served in the Senate since 2008. She was a vocal opponent of last year's transportation trust fund deal, which resulted in a 23-cent gas tax hike while cutting other levies.
The race saw among the highest spending this year. Gopal won in part thanks to a fundraising edge.
Election Law Enforcement Commission records show he spent $653,000 to her $433,000. He also benefited from a joint account with his Assembly running mates that spent $1.1 million.
The district includes Asbury Park and Freehold.
9:55 p.m.
Thomas Lankey has been re-elected mayor of Edison.
The Democrat won his second term Tuesday by defeating Keith Hahn, the town's former Democratic Chairman who ran as a Republican in the mayoral race.
Hahn, an Edison police officer, was ousted from the Democratic leadership post after a dispute with a Township Committee member.
Democrats have held the mayor's office in Edison for decades.
The election cycle in Edison became heated in the closing days when racist campaign mailers attacking two Asian school board candidates began circulating through the town, demanding to "Make Edison Great Again."
Edison has a large Asian-American community, many of them Chinese and Indian immigrants. More than 45 percent of Edison Township was born abroad, and about a quarter of the township was born in India.
9:45 p.m.
Republican Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian has conceded defeat in his re-election effort.
City Council President Frank Gilliam declared victory Tuesday night after an aggressive get-out-the-vote operation and after dissatisfaction with a state takeover of the city.
Guardian was the first Republican in a generation to lead Atlantic City.
Guardian had accused Democrats of voter fraud and asked for an investigation, but authorities remained silent through election day.
9:10 p.m.
A longtime Camden official will be the city's next mayor.
Democratic City Council President Francisco "Frank" Moran coasted to victory Tuesday night. There were no Republicans in the race.
The Camden native will succeed Democrat Dana Redd, who chose not to seek a third term. She had endorsed Moran for the post.
Moran ran on the accomplishments he and Redd have accomplished, including the city's growing commercial development and a county police force that was created in 2013.
8:50 p.m.
The newly elected governor of New Jersey is thanking his supporters.
Democrat Phil Murphy said he was "honored and humbled" to win Tuesday's race against Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno. He made the comment in an email sent to volunteers and others involved in his campaign.
Murphy says he's ready to get to work and implement his ideas.
He's promised to raise income taxes on millionaires, increase funding for public schools and pensions and legalize marijuana. His victory marks the first statewide Democratic win during President Donald Trump's administration after Democrats failed to win special congressional races earlier this year.
Murphy made a fortune at Goldman Sachs before serving as President Barack Obama's ambassador to Germany but has never held office before.
8:20 p.m.
New Jersey Democrat Phil Murphy has defeated Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno (gwah-DAH'-noh) in the race to succeed term-limited Gov. Chris Christie.
Murphy emerged victorious Tuesday after leading Guadagno in the polls and fundraising in a race that revolved in part around the Republican governor's unpopularity.
Murphy relentlessly linked Guadagno to Christie, whose approval ratings are abysmal.
Murphy has promised to raise income taxes on millionaires, increase funding for public schools and pensions and legalize marijuana. His victory marks the first statewide Democratic win during President Donald Trump's administration after Democrats failed to win special congressional races earlier this year.
Murphy made a fortune at Goldman Sachs before serving as President Barack Obama's ambassador to Germany but has never held office before.
8 p.m.
Polls have closed in New Jersey where voters chose Republican Gov. Chris Christie's successor.
Democrat Phil Murphy has led Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno in the polls and fundraising.
Murphy steered the campaign toward the unpopular term-limited incumbent, linking Guadagno (gwah-DAH'-noh) to Christie frequently. He also tried to rouse Democrat-leaning New Jersey's dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump.
He has promised to block Trump on immigration policies if elected.
Guadagno focused on lowering property taxes, but she also tacked toward Trump's messaging when she called for banning sanctuary cities.
New Jersey and Virginia are the only two states electing governors on Tuesday.
The race is being analyzed for signs on how next year's midterm elections could go, and on how voters view Trump's administration.
7:45 p.m.
New Jersey voters on Tuesday were voting for all 120 seats in the Democrat-led Legislature, and by the end of the day one of those lawmaker was considering running for Congress.
Republican U.S. Rep. Frank LoBiondo announced Tuesday he plans to retire from Congress rather than run for re-election next year.
Democratic state Sen. Jeff Van Drew says he's "really very seriously considering" running for the seat.
He has represented the southern New Jersey-based 1st Legislative District in the Senate for a decade, and for six years in the Assembly before that. He says he will decide in a couple of weeks on whether to run.
7:15 p.m.
Election Day seems to be running smoothly in New Jersey.
Division of Elections Spokeswoman Jennifer Stringfellow says no major issues have been reported as of early Tuesday night. The polls are scheduled to close at 8 p.m.
Voters are choosing between Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno (gwah-DAH'-noh), Democrat Phil Murphy and five third-party candidates. They're also choosing lawmakers in the state Legislature and voting on two ballot questions.
Murphy is a former Goldman Sachs executive and Obama administration ambassador to Germany.
1 p.m.
Hillary Clinton has tweeted her Election Day support for New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate Phil Murphy.
Clinton on Tuesday morning sent out a Tweet directed to New Jersey voters, telling them they have a chance to elect Murphy, running mate Sheila Oliver "and other great Dems today."
The former Secretary of State who lost last year's election to President Donald Trump also was featured at a high-price fundraiser for Murphy last month.
Trump has not tweeted out any messages for Murphy's opponent, Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno. Trump did send out a series of tweets supporting Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie from South Korea on Tuesday.
12:30 p.m.
The Democratic and Republican candidates running in the race to replace Gov. Chris Christie have cast their ballots.
Democrat Phil Murphy cast his ballot in Middletown Tuesday and told reporters that his election against Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno (gwah-DAH'-noh) is a referendum on the economy, which he says is not strong.
Guadagno told reporters after voting in Monmouth Beach that her campaigns feels "fabulous" and that the momentum picked up in the last couple of weeks. She says voters can't afford more taxes and a less safe state.
Christie says he voted for Guadagno and that the election is not about him.
Polls are open around the state until 8 p.m.
Noon
The Republican who is running for governor in New Jersey has voted.
Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno (gwah-DAH'-noh) arrived at her polling place in Monmouth Beach Tuesday with her family aboard her campaign bus. She's ridden the bus as part of a get out the vote drive through the state.
Democrat Phil Murphy is set to vote later in Middletown.
Gov. Chris Christie says he voted for Guadagno. Christie says the election is not about him.
Voter John Holpp of Hamilton disagreed. The 88-year-old said he came to vote because he's "hoping to get rid of Christie."
11:30 a.m.
Republican Gov. Chris Christie says Tuesday's election is not about him.
Christie says if Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno wins, it's not an affirmation of his eight years and if Democrat Phil Murphy wins, it's not a rejection of his two terms leading New Jersey.
Christie says he voted for Guadagno.
A woman approached the governor to ask why he never worked to merge his town with a neighboring town. Christie said he didn't have the power to do that and told the voter she should run for office.
6:30 a.m.
Polls have opened in New Jersey as voters are choosing Republican Gov. Chris Christie's successor.
Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno (gwah-DAH'-noh) and Democrat Phil Murphy are the leading candidates and are also facing off against five third-party candidates.
Murphy is a former Goldman Sachs executive and Obama administration ambassador to Germany.
Voters in New Jersey are also choosing lawmakers in the state Legislature and voting on two ballot questions.
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
