Democratic party leader beats GOP state senator

Former Monmouth County Democratic chairman Vin Gopal emerged a winner on Tuesday after one of this year's most expensive and closely fought legislative races.
He defeated Republican state Sen. Jennifer Beck in Monmouth County's 11th District.
Beck is a marketing firm executive and has served in the Senate since 2008. She was a vocal opponent of last year's transportation trust fund deal, which resulted in a 23-cent gas tax hike while cutting other levies.
The race saw among the highest spending this year. Gopal won in part thanks to a fundraising edge.
Election Law Enforcement Commission records show he spent $653,000 to her $433,000. He also benefited from a joint account with his Assembly running mates that spent $1.1 million.
The district includes Asbury Park and Freehold.
___
FILLING THE LEGISLATURE
Democrats came into the day holding 52 of 80 Assembly seats and 24 of 40 Senate seats.
The state Senate race in the Atlantic City-based 2nd District also is among the most closely watched. Democratic incumbent state Sen. Colin Bell faces Republican Assemblyman Chris Brown.
Bell was recently sworn into office after the death this summer of Democratic state Sen. Jim Whelan. Brown currently represents the district in the Assembly.
___
REPLACING LOBIONDO
Republican U.S. Rep. Frank LoBiondo announced Tuesday he plans to retire from Congress rather than run for re-election last year, leading Democratic state Sen. Jeff Van Drew to say he's "really very seriously considering" running for the seat.
Van Drew, 64, has represented the southern New Jersey-based 1st Legislative District in the Senate for a decade, and for six years in the Assembly before that. He says he will decide in a couple of weeks on whether to run.
He represents a district that Trump carried and is viewed as giving Democrats a chance at picking up the GOP-held seat.
"Hopefully people will know me as very hardworking, very bipartisan, very moderate legislator who works for Democrats and Republicans," he said.
___
BALLOT QUESTIONS
New Jersey voters faced two public questions on statewide ballots Tuesday.
Voters approved a question to amend the state constitution to require that polluter fines go to "repair, restore, replace, or preserve the state's natural resources." Proponents say the amendment would prevent the money from being used for other purposes.
Another referendum asked them to authorize $125 million in bonds to expand and improve public libraries across the state. The New Jersey Library Construction Bond Act received strong bipartisan support in the Legislature.
Comments