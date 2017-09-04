National Politics

Task force to begin discussion on pot legalization

The Associated Press

September 04, 2017 5:29 AM

DOVER, Del.

A state task force charged with studying and recommending how legalized marijuana would be administered in Delaware is meeting soon to chart a path forward.

The panel, which meets Wednesday, was established by a resolution passed by state lawmakers in early July after a bill that would have legalized the recreational use of marijuana failed to garner enough support in the legislature.

Issues to be studied by the task force include taxation, banking, local authority and control, consumer safety and substance abuse prevention, packaging and labeling requirements, impaired driving and other criminal law concerns.

The panel is scheduled to submit a report to the governor and General Assembly by Jan. 31.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Surprise summer storm: Warm rain dampens San Luis Obispo

Surprise summer storm: Warm rain dampens San Luis Obispo 0:56

Surprise summer storm: Warm rain dampens San Luis Obispo
Tour a DSRV submarine at the Morro Bay Maritime Museum 1:24

Tour a DSRV submarine at the Morro Bay Maritime Museum
Families splash around at Lake Lopez to beat SLO County heat wave 0:51

Families splash around at Lake Lopez to beat SLO County heat wave

View More Video