National Politics

September 3, 2017 5:34 AM

Lawmakers remain divided on workforce development

By HOLLY RAMER Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.

Lawmakers who oppose expanding New Hampshire's workforce development efforts argue the state shouldn't add new programs without evaluating the effectiveness of more than a dozen existing programs.

But such an analysis is already in place, and it shows the state is meeting or exceeding nearly all its goals.

The Legislature considered several workforce development proposals during the last session, including one sponsored by Sen. Dan Feltes that would have used about $8 million from the state's unemployment trust fund to provide job training and help participants with transportation and childcare.

Another, dubbed Granite Workforce, would have used $9 million from the state's Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funding to subsidize employers with high workforce needs to hire low-income parents.

The Senate gave preliminary approval to Feltes' bill but it was later tabled in committee. The Granite Workforce program was tacked onto another bill tightening eligibility requirements for food stamps. That bill will come back for a vote in the next session.

But during a work session on the bill last week, lawmakers only discussed the food stamps provisions, and an amendment the committee will consider in the coming months drops all reference to the workforce development program.

Sen. Gary Daniels, R-Milford, said he wanted to spend time looking into the existing programs.

"I have not had a time to do that," he said. "It's still on my list of things to do, but before we go and add more job training programs, I'd like to determine the effectiveness of the ones we already have."

But Feltes, a Concord Democrat, said opponents need to recognize that such programs work instead of letting politics get in the way.

"The Republican majority has not responded to the need on the ground for job training and skilling up our workforce. Instead they pursued even more tax breaks for the corporate elite," he said. "Every report and evaluation has shown our jobs programs in New Hampshire are effective, but they need to be ramped up to meet current, in-demand employment."

Every state that receives federal funding under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act must submit an annual progress report. The most recent report, submitted in October, covers July 2015 through June 2016, and shows the programs met or exceeded eight out of nine performance goals related to hiring, retention and wages.

The only failure involved the percentage of youth participants who earned degrees or certificates, though officials attributed that to changes in the cost of out-of-school programs versus in-school programs.

Altogether, the programs served 1,052 people during the year, including unemployed adults, dislocated workers and youth. Among the dislocated workers — people who had been laid off or were about to get laid off — 85 percent got jobs, compared to 78 percent of other adult participants.

A spokesman for Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said the governor is looking at what the state does to recruit, maintain and retain its workforce to identify what additional steps can be taken.

Feltes hopes lawmakers will reconsider the issue next year.

"We need to have renewed effort in a separate piece of legislation, and hopefully work together across party lines to meet a significant problem that our business leaders and labor leaders have recognized," he said.

Related content

National Politics

Comments

Videos

More Videos

For 17 years, SLO man has greeted Amtrak trains nearly every day 2:19

For 17 years, SLO man has greeted Amtrak trains nearly every day

Pause
California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities' 1:33

California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities'

How to identify symptoms of a heat stroke 1:06

How to identify symptoms of a heat stroke

Surveillance video shows woman stealing Ugg boots from downtown SLO store 1:25

Surveillance video shows woman stealing Ugg boots from downtown SLO store

Yosemite is gorgeous right now — just look at this rainbow over Vernal Fall 0:26

Yosemite is gorgeous right now — just look at this rainbow over Vernal Fall

Timelapse shows Yosemite's South Fork Fire at sunrise 0:59

Timelapse shows Yosemite's South Fork Fire at sunrise

Watch BASE jumpers leap (illegally) off Yosemite peaks 0:33

Watch BASE jumpers leap (illegally) off Yosemite peaks

Tour this rose garden with Mediterranean flair in San Luis Obispo 0:46

Tour this rose garden with Mediterranean flair in San Luis Obispo

See how close this local woman got to Garth Brooks in concert 2:58

See how close this local woman got to Garth Brooks in concert

CHP helicopter crew hoists body out of canyon 2:01

CHP helicopter crew hoists body out of canyon

  • Beachgoers flock to Avila to beat the heat in SLO County

    Record-breaking temperatures in San Luis Obispo County cause people to escape the heat at Avila Beach on Saturday, September 2, 2017.

Beachgoers flock to Avila to beat the heat in SLO County

View more video

National Politics