National Politics

September 2, 2017 7:05 PM

Gov. Inslee declares state of emergency in all counties

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

Gov. Jay Inslee has proclaimed a state of emergency in all counties across Washington state due to growing wildfire concerns.

Firefighters are battling multiple fires east of the Cascades, including the Jolly Mountain Fire in Kittitas County. That fire is threatening thousands of homes and businesses. Roads have been closed and Level 2 and 3 evacuation orders are currently in place for nearly 4,000 homes.

Inslee's proclamation was issued Saturday and notes that the availability of firefighting resources in the state and the western United States is limited due to existing and projected fire conditions.

His proclamation allows the use of Washington National Guard resources to help fight fires, and directs state agencies to utilize state resources and do everything reasonably possible to assist affected political subdivisions.

National Politics