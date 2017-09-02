National Politics

September 2, 2017 8:35 AM

Ex-prison guard sentenced in bribery case

The Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss.

A former federal corrections officer in Mississippi has been sentenced to a year in prison for bribery.

Senior U.S. District Judge William H. Barbour on Thursday sentenced 27-year-old Julius Pearson, who previously pleaded guilty in the case.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Mississippi, in a news release, said Pearson in August 2016 began smuggling tobacco into the federal prison in Yazoo County where he worked as a corrections officer. Pearson was paid about $10,000 by inmates and others for delivering the contraband to inmates inside the facility.

