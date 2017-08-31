Ethics panel suspends small town Nevada judge without pay

A state judicial oversight panel has increased sanctions on a small-town Nevada judge accused of ethical lapses and abuse of power after 17 years on the bench.
The Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline upgraded a suspension imposed in December on Goodsprings Township Justice of the Peace Dawn Haviland from paid to unpaid, and extended it for another year.
The panel said Tuesday that Haviland has to complete judicial education courses, and will have a judicial monitor overseeing her actions for a year after she returns to the bench.
Haviland's current six-year term expires in 2018.
Her defense attorney, Al Marquis, didn't respond Thursday to messages seeking comment. He pointed instead to documents he filed in March denying allegations against her.
Goodsprings is a former mining town of about 200 residents about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of Las Vegas.
