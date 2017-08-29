National Politics

New Jersey to US Supreme Court: Strike down sports bet ban

By WAYNE PARRY Associated Press

August 29, 2017 5:16 PM

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J.

New Jersey officials say the U.S. Supreme Court should strike down a ban on sports betting in all but four states because it wrongly forces states to enforce a regulation that Congress wants.

The high court will hear New Jersey's argument this fall that the ban is not legal because it exceeds the authority of Congress.

After being rebuffed in its efforts to regulate legal sports betting, New Jersey tried a different tactic: repealing its regulations regarding sports betting, leaving no law in place at all.

The question to be decided by the justices is this: Does a federal statute that prohibits modification or repeal of state-law prohibitions on private conduct impermissibly usurp the regulatory power of states.

Major sports leagues oppose New Jersey's effort to legalize sports betting.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Dive team aids in missing swimmer search

Dive team aids in missing swimmer search 0:37

Dive team aids in missing swimmer search
'Salmon cannon' gives fish a much-needed boost over dams 0:58

'Salmon cannon' gives fish a much-needed boost over dams
Take a look at Whole Foods' dramatic price drop 1:06

Take a look at Whole Foods' dramatic price drop

View More Video