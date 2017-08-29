Election officials accept ballots notarized by same person

The Rhode Island Board of Elections has allowed close to 230 mail-in ballots to be included in a special state Senate election after questions arose over how they were notarized.
The Providence Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2xJznok ) that the board originally held the ballots because they were all notarized by the same person.
In a hearing before the board, Vanessa Soares says she went door to door to collect ballots and notarize them. Soares said she had no job other than working for Democratic candidate Dawn Euer's campaign.
The ballots accepted by the board Monday will not affect the outcome of last week's election where Euer won the seat that represents Newport and Jamestown over Republican Mike Smith.
Board Director Robert Rapoza says the new tallies will be posted online Tuesday.
