National Politics

Sentence next for Wisconsin woman in 2000 kidnapping case

The Associated Press

August 29, 2017 2:09 AM

DETROIT

Federal prosecutors are recommending a 17-year prison sentence for a Wisconsin woman who was convicted of kidnapping a Detroit-area college student in 2000.

Kim Johns is returning to Detroit federal court on Tuesday, five months after she was convicted of kidnapping and other crimes.

Johns was awaiting trial in 2000 when she escaped from a halfway house. She was captured a year ago living under a different name, Kim McGuire, in Marathon County, Wisconsin.

Johns was accused of kidnapping her former lover at gunpoint and taking her on an eight-day journey to Illinois and Iowa. Prosecutors alleged that Johns was upset because the 19-year-old woman was ending their relationship.

Johns' lawyers are asking the judge for a break, saying a 50-month prison sentence would be enough.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Curious about homesharing? HomeShareSLO participants explain why it works for them

Curious about homesharing? HomeShareSLO participants explain why it works for them 4:33

Curious about homesharing? HomeShareSLO participants explain why it works for them
Yosemite is gorgeous right now — just look at this rainbow over Vernal Fall 0:26

Yosemite is gorgeous right now — just look at this rainbow over Vernal Fall
Paso Roles AirFest Fly In: Top pilots put on the best air show in town 1:34

Paso Roles AirFest Fly In: Top pilots put on the best air show in town

View More Video