President Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Carolyn Kaster AP Photo

National Politics

Trump's turn to face tricky politics of natural disasters

By JULIE PACE AP Washington Bureau Chief

August 29, 2017 12:55 AM

WASHINGTON

George W. Bush never recovered from his flyover of Hurricane Katrina's devastation. Barack Obama got a bipartisan boost late in his re-election campaign for his handling of Superstorm Sandy.

Now, President Donald Trump confronts the political risks and potential gains that come with leading the federal government's response to a deadly and destructive natural disaster.

Hurricane Harvey, the massive storm that has dumped torrents of rain across Texas — flooding Houston and other cities — is the first major natural disaster of Trump's presidency, and the yet-to-be-determined scope of the damage appears likely to require a years-long federal project.

