National Politics

Roswell gets 1st black mayoral candidate in 126 years

The Associated Press

August 29, 2017 12:14 AM

ROSWELL, N.M.

A southeastern New Mexico city is getting its first African-American mayoral candidate in its 126-year history

The Roswell Daily Record reports (https://goo.gl/QFGzYC) that Roswell City Councilor Natasha Mackey announced Sunday her candidacy for mayor.

Mackey says she wants to serve as mayor to infuse renewed hope in the community. She also wants to make Roswell safer and improve its business climate.

The 39-year-old Mackey is a math teacher at University High School and is the first African American elected to the Roswell City Council.

Former Mayor Del Jurney and former Marine Sergio S. Gonzalez have also announced their campaigns for mayor in the March municipal elections.

