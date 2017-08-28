National Politics

Wyoming lawyer suspended for 2 years

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 5:25 PM

CODY, Wyo.

The Wyoming Supreme Court has suspended the former supervising attorney for the Cody public defender's office for two years.

A press release from the Wyoming Bar Association says Nick Beduhn's suspension "resulted from professional misconduct by Beduhn in a number of client matters, including violation of Beduhn's duties of competence, diligence, and maintaining communication with clients."

The Cody Enterprise reports (http://bit.ly/2vyOX5y ) that the investigation into Beduhn began May 10, when his license to practice was initially suspended.

Beduhn did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Enterprise.

In addition to the two year suspension, Beduhn was ordered to pay $3,750 in administrative fees and nearly $5,500 in fines to the Bar Association and more than $1,000 in restitution to a former client.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Curious about homesharing? HomeShareSLO participants explain why it works for them

Curious about homesharing? HomeShareSLO participants explain why it works for them 4:33

Curious about homesharing? HomeShareSLO participants explain why it works for them
Yosemite is gorgeous right now — just look at this rainbow over Vernal Fall 0:26

Yosemite is gorgeous right now — just look at this rainbow over Vernal Fall
Paso Roles AirFest Fly In: Top pilots put on the best air show in town 1:34

Paso Roles AirFest Fly In: Top pilots put on the best air show in town

View More Video