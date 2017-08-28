National Politics

New Jersey sending task force to help Harvey rescue efforts

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 5:09 AM

TRENTON, N.J.

Gov. Chris Christie says an emergency task force of police, fire and emergency personnel is being sent from New Jersey to Texas to help with Tropical Storm Harvey rescue efforts.

Christie said in a statement Sunday night that as Americans, "we come together during times of crisis." He noted how emergency and law enforcement agencies came from around the country to help New Jersey during Superstorm Sandy.

The first responders with NJ Task Force 1 are to the Houston suburb of Katy.

Harvey, which made landfall late Friday as a Category 4 hurricane and has lingered dropping heavy rain as a tropical storm, sent devastating floods pouring into Houston on Sunday. The rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground and overwhelmed rescuers.

