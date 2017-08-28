National Politics

Workers say Missouri government is 'caring,' 'underpaid'

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 3:51 AM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

State workers most frequently describe Missouri's government as "caring," ''underpaid," ''good" and "unorganized."

According to Gov. Eric Greitens' office, those were some of the words most often used to describe Missouri government by the more than 35,000 workers who answered an administration-wide survey.

Greitens in an email to staff last week included a word cloud based on responses to the survey launched in July.

Greitens said most workers who answered say they care about state government and find work meaningful. But most also said the state is not focused on what residents need and how to help them. According to Greitens, many workers also reported that agencies lack clear direction.

The first-time officeholder said he met with his Cabinet last week to review answers. He says they're committed to change.

