Alamogordo puts off decision on billboard ordinance

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 12:18 AM

ALAMOGORDO, N.M.

Billboard companies have succeeded in getting commissioners in one southern New Mexico city to put off a vote on a proposed ordinance that would affect the signage.

The Alamogordo City Commission moved to table the proposal during a meeting last week after representatives from billboard companies voiced their concerns.

The Alamogordo Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2xySOQG ) that the ordinance would prohibit any new billboards from being erected. Those signs already in place would need to be removed within five years. An appeals process through the city's planning commission could grant extensions.

Lamar Advertising real estate manager Matt Yoder told city leaders there's demand and that his company provides a service that people are willing to pay for. He said billboards are not just structures, but businesses that provide revenue.

