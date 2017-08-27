National Politics

Maine community college tuition frozen for upcoming year

The Associated Press

August 27, 2017 9:06 PM

PORTLAND, Maine

Tuition is being frozen at Maine's seven community colleges for the coming academic year.

Officials say the tuition freeze was made possible by an increase in state appropriations requested by trustees of the Maine Community College System.

System President Derek Langhauser says Maine's community colleges already have the lowest tuition in New England. He says the board is committed to keeping tuition affordable to give a boost to the state, which has the lowest per capita income and lowest college attainment in New England.

Registration remains open for fall classes. The majority of classes begin between Aug. 28 and Sept. 5, but some start later.

