Wife says Arizona politician Wil Cardon, 46, killed himself

The Associated Press

August 27, 2017 6:18 PM

MESA, Ariz.

The wife of an Arizona politician says he has killed himself.

Wil Cardon of Mesa, Arizona, died Saturday, according to a statement from Nicole Cardon.

The 46-year-old Republican businessman unsuccessfully ran against now Senator Jeff Flake in the primary in 2012. Cardon also lost a bid for Arizona Secretary of State in 2014.

The race against Flake as a challenger to the right will resonate in 2018 with a replay occurring.

Flake in a Twitter tribute called Cardon a friend who called to check on him after a Washington baseball game shooting left a congressman wounded.

Cardon's family said the man with a smile "as wide as Arizona" suffered from depression, a disease that he battled with "openness and honesty."

He is also survived by five children.

