Delaware revives interest in offshore wind

Delaware Gov. John Carney says he will create a work group to study the prospects of developing offshore wind.
The News Journal reports (http://delonline.us/2wdxn87) that Carney plans to sign an executive order on Monday to form a panel to study the issue and recommend steps Delaware can take to get an offshore wind project under way.
Jonathan Starkey, a spokesman for the governor, says Carney wants to examine the potential benefits of offshore wind. He says the governor doesn't have a specific project in mind.
Several other states, including neighboring Maryland, are pursuing offshore wind farms.
