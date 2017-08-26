National Politics

Delaware revives interest in offshore wind

The Associated Press

August 26, 2017 8:05 AM

DOVER, Del.

Delaware Gov. John Carney says he will create a work group to study the prospects of developing offshore wind.

The News Journal reports (http://delonline.us/2wdxn87) that Carney plans to sign an executive order on Monday to form a panel to study the issue and recommend steps Delaware can take to get an offshore wind project under way.

Jonathan Starkey, a spokesman for the governor, says Carney wants to examine the potential benefits of offshore wind. He says the governor doesn't have a specific project in mind.

Several other states, including neighboring Maryland, are pursuing offshore wind farms.

