Police: Former officer impersonated police

The Associated Press

August 24, 2017 11:08 PM

RUTLAND, Vt.

Police in Vermont have charged a former police officer who they say impersonated an officer.

WPTZ-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2wsusv0 ) the 31-year-old Rutland Town man was cited earlier this month. Investigators say a state trooper noticed a silver police badge in the man's wallet during a traffic stop on Aug. 12 in Clarendon.

Police say the man, who now works as a Rutland firefighter, told the trooper he worked for the Pittsford Police Department during the stop. According to an investigation, the man was not a police officer at the time of the stop. Court documents show the man didn't complete enough training hours and was decertified as an officer after working at Pittsford Police Department from 2010 to 2015.

A hearing is scheduled for October.

