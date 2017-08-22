National Politics

Man fatally shot by deputies in southern Colorado was armed

The Associated Press

August 22, 2017 6:36 PM

PUEBLO, Colo.

Investigators say a person who was shot to death by two sheriff's deputies in southern Colorado was armed with a gun.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says the person, whose name and age have not been released, was shot during a confrontation in a home in Colorado City on Monday evening as deputies searched for a suspected bank robber.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting.

None of the deputies involved was injured, and the Pueblo Police Department is leading the investigation.

No other information was released.

  Comments  

