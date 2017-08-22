National Politics

Officials: Do not eat fish caught in Shenango River

The Associated Press

August 22, 2017 3:43 AM

HARRISBURG, Pa.

State officials are warning people not to eat fish caught in a stretch of a western Pennsylvania river after tests found extremely high levels of a potentially dangerous chemical.

The state's environmental protection department issued the blanket warning Monday for all fish caught in the Shenango River in Mercer and Lawrence counties after previously advising people to stay away from certain species.

Officials say tissue samples of fish in the area had high levels of polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs. In some cases, the results were 10 times higher than the threshold for issuing a consumption advisory.

Officials say the most recent tests by water companies did not show contamination in the water itself, but the companies agreed to increase the frequency of testing to ensure the safety of drinking water.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

See how SLO has changed (and hasn't changed) since the 1880s

See how SLO has changed (and hasn't changed) since the 1880s 4:46

See how SLO has changed (and hasn't changed) since the 1880s
'Amazing' solar eclipse wows SLO County crowd in Atascadero 1:42

'Amazing' solar eclipse wows SLO County crowd in Atascadero
Follow the moon's shadow across the U.S. during the total solar eclipse 0:16

Follow the moon's shadow across the U.S. during the total solar eclipse

View More Video