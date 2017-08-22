Posers or terrorists? Deaths put spotlight on neo-Nazi group

This undated photo provided by Kianna Kaizer, shows Jeremy Himmelman and his girlfriend Kianna Kaizer. Himmelman was fatally shot along with his friend Andrew Oneschuk, 18, by a roommate in the Tampa apartment the men all shared. The friends met through an obscure neo-Nazi group called Atomwaffen Division. After his arrest for the shooting, roommate Devon Arthurs told police that he killed Himmelman and Oneschuk because they along with Atomwaffen’s leader Brandon Russell were planning to bomb synagogues, nuclear facilities and other sites. Kianna Kaizer via AP)