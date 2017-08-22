Posers or terrorists? Deaths put spotlight on neo-Nazi group

The friendship of the four young roommates cemented in the dark trappings of an obscure neo-Nazi group called Atomwaffen Division didn't seemed destined for bloodshed.
But now two are dead, and two others in jail, leaving authorities with this question: Was Atomwaffen plotting violence or were the men merely posers?
After police say one of the roommates fatally shot two others, investigators found guns, ammunition and bomb-making material in their apartment.
The alleged shooter, 18-year-old Devon Arthurs, said he killed his roommates to thwart a terrorist attack. A fourth roommate, 21-year-old Brandon Russell, was arrested for the explosives.
Friends and family of the victims say they fell into internet-fueled right-wing politics at an early age, which led to Atomwaffen. But they insist their loved ones weren't plotting violence.
