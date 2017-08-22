This undated photo provided by Kianna Kaizer, shows Jeremy Himmelman and his girlfriend Kianna Kaizer. Himmelman was fatally shot along with his friend Andrew Oneschuk, 18, by a roommate in the Tampa apartment the men all shared. The friends met through an obscure neo-Nazi group called Atomwaffen Division. After his arrest for the shooting, roommate Devon Arthurs told police that he killed Himmelman and Oneschuk because they along with Atomwaffen’s leader Brandon Russell were planning to bomb synagogues, nuclear facilities and other sites.
This undated photo provided by Kianna Kaizer, shows Jeremy Himmelman and his girlfriend Kianna Kaizer. Himmelman was fatally shot along with his friend Andrew Oneschuk, 18, by a roommate in the Tampa apartment the men all shared. The friends met through an obscure neo-Nazi group called Atomwaffen Division. After his arrest for the shooting, roommate Devon Arthurs told police that he killed Himmelman and Oneschuk because they along with Atomwaffen’s leader Brandon Russell were planning to bomb synagogues, nuclear facilities and other sites. Kianna Kaizer via AP)
This undated photo provided by Kianna Kaizer, shows Jeremy Himmelman and his girlfriend Kianna Kaizer. Himmelman was fatally shot along with his friend Andrew Oneschuk, 18, by a roommate in the Tampa apartment the men all shared. The friends met through an obscure neo-Nazi group called Atomwaffen Division. After his arrest for the shooting, roommate Devon Arthurs told police that he killed Himmelman and Oneschuk because they along with Atomwaffen’s leader Brandon Russell were planning to bomb synagogues, nuclear facilities and other sites. Kianna Kaizer via AP)

National Politics

Posers or terrorists? Deaths put spotlight on neo-Nazi group

By JASON DEAREN and MICHAEL KUNZELMAN Associated Press

August 22, 2017 12:41 AM

TAMPA, Fla.

The friendship of the four young roommates cemented in the dark trappings of an obscure neo-Nazi group called Atomwaffen Division didn't seemed destined for bloodshed.

But now two are dead, and two others in jail, leaving authorities with this question: Was Atomwaffen plotting violence or were the men merely posers?

After police say one of the roommates fatally shot two others, investigators found guns, ammunition and bomb-making material in their apartment.

The alleged shooter, 18-year-old Devon Arthurs, said he killed his roommates to thwart a terrorist attack. A fourth roommate, 21-year-old Brandon Russell, was arrested for the explosives.

Friends and family of the victims say they fell into internet-fueled right-wing politics at an early age, which led to Atomwaffen. But they insist their loved ones weren't plotting violence.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

See how SLO has changed (and hasn't changed) since the 1880s

See how SLO has changed (and hasn't changed) since the 1880s 4:46

See how SLO has changed (and hasn't changed) since the 1880s
'Amazing' solar eclipse wows SLO County crowd in Atascadero 1:42

'Amazing' solar eclipse wows SLO County crowd in Atascadero
Follow the moon's shadow across the U.S. during the total solar eclipse 0:16

Follow the moon's shadow across the U.S. during the total solar eclipse

View More Video