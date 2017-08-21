This Aug. 17, 2017 image from video shows a Confederate flag, right, displayed alongside an Israeli flag and a colonial-era American one in the seventh-floor windows of an apartment in the East Village neighborhood of New York. The flags had been there for over a year, and illuminated at night, but after an Aug. 12 white nationalist rally to preserve a Confederate statue in Charlottesville, Va., spiraled into violence the flags were met with hurled rocks, a punched-out window, a tarp hung over them and legal action before being removed.
This Aug. 17, 2017 image from video shows a Confederate flag, right, displayed alongside an Israeli flag and a colonial-era American one in the seventh-floor windows of an apartment in the East Village neighborhood of New York. The flags had been there for over a year, and illuminated at night, but after an Aug. 12 white nationalist rally to preserve a Confederate statue in Charlottesville, Va., spiraled into violence the flags were met with hurled rocks, a punched-out window, a tarp hung over them and legal action before being removed. PIX11 News via AP)
This Aug. 17, 2017 image from video shows a Confederate flag, right, displayed alongside an Israeli flag and a colonial-era American one in the seventh-floor windows of an apartment in the East Village neighborhood of New York. The flags had been there for over a year, and illuminated at night, but after an Aug. 12 white nationalist rally to preserve a Confederate statue in Charlottesville, Va., spiraled into violence the flags were met with hurled rocks, a punched-out window, a tarp hung over them and legal action before being removed. PIX11 News via AP)

National Politics

Confederate flags in NYC window met with rocks, suit, tarp

By JENNIFER PELTZ Associated Press

August 21, 2017 9:26 PM

NEW YORK

The Confederate flags had been in a Manhattan apartment window for over a year. And then, in a matter of days last week, they were met with hurled rocks, a punched-out window, a tarp hung over them and legal action.

By Monday, the lighted flags were no more to be found in the seventh-floor windows in the East Village neighborhood.

They'd attracted new attention after an Aug. 12 white nationalist rally to preserve a Confederate statue in Charlottesville, Virginia, spiraled into violence.

The tenant has noted the banners were up for more than a year. He calls it "a little suspicious" that the response has come only recently.

His landlord withdrew a lawsuit Monday asking a court to order the tenant to remove the flags.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

See how SLO has changed (and hasn't changed) since the 1880s

See how SLO has changed (and hasn't changed) since the 1880s 4:46

See how SLO has changed (and hasn't changed) since the 1880s
'Amazing' solar eclipse wows SLO County crowd in Atascadero 1:42

'Amazing' solar eclipse wows SLO County crowd in Atascadero
Follow the moon's shadow across the U.S. during the total solar eclipse 0:16

Follow the moon's shadow across the U.S. during the total solar eclipse

View More Video