National Politics

3 Afghan prison workers missing during training in Colorado

The Associated Press

August 21, 2017 8:10 AM

CANON CITY, Colo.

Colorado officials say three Afghan prison workers in the United States for training are missing after failing to return from an organized trip.

The guards are part of a group from Afghanistan being trained at the International Correctional Management Training Center in Canon City, which is run by the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Department spokesman Mark Fairbairn says the trio didn't return to a meeting spot in Colorado Springs at the end of the trip on Saturday evening.

He says the three underwent background checks and vetting by the U.S. State Department and the department's primary concern is ensuring their safety. They all have temporary visas.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Atascadero dances the night away in the streets

Atascadero dances the night away in the streets 1:22

Atascadero dances the night away in the streets
Stepfather of Cambria teen who died in surfing accident talks about the tragic loss 1:20

Stepfather of Cambria teen who died in surfing accident talks about the tragic loss
Morro Bay prepares for the 2017 football season 0:42

Morro Bay prepares for the 2017 football season

View More Video