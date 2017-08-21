Juneau school board to look different after October election

The Juneau Board of Education will have at least one new member this fall, as three candidates are set to campaign for two spots.
The Juneau Empire reports (http://bit.ly/2x5V8zl ) board member Sean O'Brien is not running for re-election, guaranteeing a newcomer will take a spot on the board. Board President Brian Holst is running for re-election, while Kevin Allen and Jeff Short have registered as challengers.
Holst says turnover on the board has been common as of late. He's finishing his first term now, and said he is quickly becoming one of the seasoned veterans.
Allen, who also ran in the race last year, registered with the City and Borough of Juneau a few hours before the deadline this past Monday. Short says he's looking forward to having some competition.
