National Politics

Official: Man hits patrol car, wanted to take 'out' deputy

The Associated Press

August 21, 2017 5:09 AM

KING GEORGE, Va.

Authorities say a man rammed his car into a sheriff deputy's cruiser and later said he was trying to take the officer "out."

King George County Sheriff's Spokeswoman Kecia Wharton tells The Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star that Deputy Steve Patla was on patrol when a car crashed into the back of his cruiser.

Wharton says the car then fled the scene. Wharton says the deputy pursued the man, who eventually stopped and was taken into custody.

Wharton says when the deputy asked the man what he was doing, the man replied: "I was trying to take you out."

Wharton told the newspaper on Sunday that Reginald Van Robinson Jr. is charged with attempted capital murder of a law-enforcement officer and other offenses. It wasn't immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Atascadero dances the night away in the streets

Atascadero dances the night away in the streets 1:22

Atascadero dances the night away in the streets
Stepfather of Cambria teen who died in surfing accident talks about the tragic loss 1:20

Stepfather of Cambria teen who died in surfing accident talks about the tragic loss
Morro Bay prepares for the 2017 football season 0:42

Morro Bay prepares for the 2017 football season

View More Video