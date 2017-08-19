National Politics

Former Montana lawmaker jailed for court contempt released

The Associated Press

August 19, 2017 10:52 AM

BILLINGS, Mont.

A former Montana lawmaker accused of political corruption is out of jail after agreeing to release financial documents.

A judge on Tuesday jailed 48-year-old Wesley Prouse, of Shepherd, for contempt of court. Prouse allegedly failed to pay a $59,000 fine for violating campaign finance laws.

Prouse attorney Quentin Rhoades tells the Montana Standard (http://bit.ly/2wcdtwX ) Prouse intends to comply with the court order. Prouse now has a week to release documents showing whether he can pay the fine.

The fine stems from Prouse's acceptance of over $9,000 in illegal and unreported corporate campaign contributions in 2010.

The unreported spending included fliers attacking one of his opponents in the Republican primary for a state Senate seat. Prouse lost in the primary.

He served in the Legislature in the 1990s.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

SLO High running back Pierson Mosichuk talks about his dream to attend the Naval Academy

SLO High running back Pierson Mosichuk talks about his dream to attend the Naval Academy 0:48

SLO High running back Pierson Mosichuk talks about his dream to attend the Naval Academy

Prep Football Preview: Nipomo brings youth movement to chase repeat title 1:26

Prep Football Preview: Nipomo brings youth movement to chase repeat title
Arroyo Grande running back James Gilmet looks to lead the Eagles this year and beyond 0:46

Arroyo Grande running back James Gilmet looks to lead the Eagles this year and beyond

View More Video