National Politics

Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor to speak in Tuscaloosa

The Associated Press

August 19, 2017 7:41 AM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor will speak at the University of Alabama law school next month.

Sotomayor will participate in a discussion with dean Mark Brandon and U.S. District Judge Harold Albritton III on Sept. 12. Brandon says in a statement the school is honored to have her.

Former President Barack Obama appointed Sotomayor to the court in 2009. The New York native served on federal district and circuit courts before that.

Alabama isn't an Ivy League university, but it has had a lot of success in luring Supreme Court justices to speak at its law school. Eleven justices have spoken in Tuscaloosa since a lecture series began in 1996.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

SLO High running back Pierson Mosichuk talks about his dream to attend the Naval Academy

SLO High running back Pierson Mosichuk talks about his dream to attend the Naval Academy 0:48

SLO High running back Pierson Mosichuk talks about his dream to attend the Naval Academy

Prep Football Preview: Nipomo brings youth movement to chase repeat title 1:26

Prep Football Preview: Nipomo brings youth movement to chase repeat title
Arroyo Grande running back James Gilmet looks to lead the Eagles this year and beyond 0:46

Arroyo Grande running back James Gilmet looks to lead the Eagles this year and beyond

View More Video