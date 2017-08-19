Trump Phoenix rally to highlight feisty feud with senator

FILE - In this July 19, 2017 photo, Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz. walks to his seat as he attends a luncheon with other GOP Senators and President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington. When President Trump takes the stage this week at a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, the state’s junior senator will be nowhere to be seen. But Trump is likely to save some choice words for Sen. Flake Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP Photo