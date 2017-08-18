National Politics

Legislature may try to impose control on high school sports

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017 7:39 AM

SPOKANE, Wash.

The Washington state Legislature may try to impose some control on the organization that oversees high school sports in the state.

The Spokesman-Review reports (http://bit.ly/2fS887c ) the move comes after a series of angry Bellevue residents accused the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association of racism, intimidation and harassment.

Bellevue High School parent Shelly Carlson says there has to be some government oversight.

She accused the organization of "using a hammer to squash a fly" in its investigation of rule violations at the school.

An investigation released last year by the WIAA and the Bellevue School District concluded that a few players were encouraged and given tuition assistance to attend an alternative school that made them eligible for sports at Bellevue High.

The Spokesman-Review reported that some players were given false addresses to make them eligible to play for Bellevue, and coaches were involved in improper recruiting.

