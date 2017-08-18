National Politics

State seeks information about police chief investigation

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt.

A Vermont State's Attorney is inquiring for more information about the investigation of a former police chief who retired after a complaint was filed against him.

Caledonia County State's Attorney Lisa Warren sent a letter to St. Johnsbury officials last month, seeking the identity of the officer who filed a complaint against former St. Johnsbury Police Chief Clem Houde. The Caledonian Record reports (http://bit.ly/2weUvpA ) Town Manager Chad Whitehead has not responded to the letter yet, but said Wednesday he is planning to speak with Warren about her request soon.

The letter asks for any indication of officer issues that could compromise ongoing investigations.

Houde retired from the police department after officials said he participated in an exchange of inappropriate text messages with a female subordinate.

