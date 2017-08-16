National Politics

New York backyards off-limits to neighborly video snooping

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 9:07 PM

ALBANY, N.Y.

Spying on your neighbor's backyard barbecue with video surveillance is now illegal in New York.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed a bill cracking down on the unauthorized invasion of privacy by video surveillance in the backyard. The bill's sponsor, Assemblyman Edward Braunstein, says he has heard from people around the state who have been victimized by this practice.

The Democratic governor says the legislation will give people legal recourse to sue a neighbor who records activities in their backyard with the intent to harass, threaten or annoy them.

Unlawful surveillance was made a crime in 2003, but it only applied to places where there's an expectation of privacy like bathrooms and dressing rooms.

