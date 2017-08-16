National Politics

Virginia rally participant withdraws from Boston University

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 7:24 AM

BOSTON

An 18-year-old student who attended the white nationalist rally in Virginia last weekend says he has withdrawn from college in Boston in part because of death threats.

Nicholas Fuentes tells The Boston Globe (http://bit.ly/2uP4qxW ) he has received 15 death threats via email and social media.

Fuentes said he considered leaving Boston University in January after anti-Donald Trump protests in the city. He gave it more serious consideration in recent weeks and on Tuesday had an exit interview with the school.

The university confirmed he is no longer enrolled.

Fuentes flew from Chicago to attend the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday at which a woman was killed when a car drove into a crowd of counter-protesters.

He says he does not advocate violence and is not a racist.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County

Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County 1:31

Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County
See breaching humpback whales swim right next to kayakers off Pismo Beach 0:59

See breaching humpback whales swim right next to kayakers off Pismo Beach
Sea otters lounge in the seaweed in Morro Bay 1:13

Sea otters lounge in the seaweed in Morro Bay

View More Video