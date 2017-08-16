National Politics

Former Montana legislator jailed for overdue fine

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 7:33 AM

BILLINGS, Mont.

A former Montana state legislator has been jailed for failing to pay a $59,000 fine for violating campaign finance laws.

District Judge Michael Moses ordered 48-year-old Wesley Prouse of Shepherd jailed on Tuesday for contempt of court.

The fine stems from Prouse's acceptance of just over $9,000 in illegal and unreported corporate campaign contributions in 2010.

The unreported spending included fliers attacking one of his opponents in the Republican primary for a state Senate seat. He lost in the primary.

A default judgment was entered in 2016 because Prouse did not appear in court to defend himself.

The Billings Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2w9Zs34) Prouse was given the option of providing financial records showing he couldn't pay the fine, but did not produce the records.

Prouse served in the House from 1997-98.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County

Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County 1:31

Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County
See breaching humpback whales swim right next to kayakers off Pismo Beach 0:59

See breaching humpback whales swim right next to kayakers off Pismo Beach
Sea otters lounge in the seaweed in Morro Bay 1:13

Sea otters lounge in the seaweed in Morro Bay

View More Video