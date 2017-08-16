National Politics

Georgia governor candidate wants Confederate carving gone

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 1:32 AM

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga.

A gubernatorial candidate in Georgia is calling for the removal of a giant carving depicting three Confederate war leaders on the face of Stone Mountain.

Local news outlets report Democratic front-runner for governor Stacey Abrams posted several tweets Tuesday saying the carving and other Confederate statues and monuments around the state should be removed. One tweet read, "We must never celebrate those who defend slavery and tried to destroy the union."

Removing the faces of Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson would be labor intensive and would require a change in state law. Part of the Georgia code says the carving shall be "protected for all time as a tribute to the bravery and heroism of the citizens of this state who suffered and died in their cause."

