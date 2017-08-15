Md. officials OK'd participation in Trump voter fraud panel

Two top aides to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan have signed off on a state official's participation in President Donald Trump's panel investigating alleged voter fraud in the 2016 election against Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.
The Baltimore Sun reports emails provided by government watchdog group Common Cause Maryland show both Maryland Secretary of State John C. Wobensmith and former Hogan chief of staff Sam Malhotra approved Maryland Deputy Secretary of State Luis E. Borunda's involvement in the Trump administration's presidential election probe.
Borunda resigned from the 15-member Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity in July. He declined comment to The Sun on Tuesday.
The emails show Wobensmith wrote to Malhotra in April saying one reason for Borunda's selection "was because the Commission needs diversity." Malhotra responded, "Luis, do us proud :)"
