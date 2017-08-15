Texas Legislature OKs scaled-back anti-tree ordinance bill

The Texas Legislature has approved new limits on local tree ordinances, but they aren't as sweeping as original proposals to virtually wipe out all such ordinances statewide.
The House voted 119-23 on Tuesday to send a bill allowing property owners to plant new trees to offset municipal fees for removing old ones to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk. There's no guarantee he'll sign it, though.
A similar measure cleared the Legislature during the regular legislative session, but Abbott vetoed it. He then convened a special session, asking lawmakers to axe nearly all local tree-cutting ordinances.
The Senate passed a broad anti-tree ordinance bill, but eventually scaled it back enough for the House to accept.
Abbott will have to call a second special session if he wants to revive the issue.
