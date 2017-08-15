National Politics

Waste transfer stations not seeing many people composting

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 10:35 AM

HARTFORD, Vt.

Vermont's effort to move toward universal recycling has seen legislative success, but waste transfer station officials say they haven't seen many residents take advantage of new food scrap disposal units.

Last month, legislators passed a new law requiring solid waste transfer stations to accept food scraps and other organic waste. The Valley News reports (http://bit.ly/2waqrdU ) that Act 148 will require residents to separate out organic wastes by 2020.

Bob Vahey, a waste supervisor in Hartford, says he hasn't seen many people using the new organic waste disposal service so far. He doesn't think people will actively separate their waste until 2020, when everyone is required to do it.

Mary O'Brien, a district recycling coordinator, says she thinks people may just be composting at home.

